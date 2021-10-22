Giga Berlin Hits ANOTHER Red Tape Snag, Production Delayed Until November

The launch of the Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin hit one more delay and it's now unlikely that the production will start in November, while sales will start no earlier than in 2022.

According to Reuters, the regional environmental ministry announced that an online consultation for local citizens to express objections will be repeated for legal reasons.

The process will run from November 2 to November 22, and then the objections will be reviewed before Tesla will eventually receive final permit approval.

 



