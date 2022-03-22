GigaBerlin Opens - Elon Musk Handed Over Keys To First Model Y Produced

Today is one of the most important days in the history of Tesla Inc as the company's Gigafactory Berlin is officially opening two years after breaking ground.

The launch of Tesla's first European production hub comes after the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history: €5 billion or $5.5 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be handing over to customers the first Model Y electric crossovers built at the new facility located in Grünheide, 25 miles east of Berlin's city center. In a March 21 tweet, he said he was "excited" to hand over the first Giga Berlin-made production cars.