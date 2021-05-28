GigaBerlin Production Could Be Delayed Due To Hazardous Waste Concerns

Construction of Tesla's new "Giga Berlin" factory in northeastern Germany has been far from straightforward. Hurdles encountered by the electric car giant have included environmental protests, disposal of unexploded World War II ordnance, and even a possible incident of arson reported by Reuters. But at long last, the installation of machinery is nearly complete, and the independent safety inspection performed, and its conclusions are... Ugly. The factory's premises in Grünheide were, according to Business Insider, recently visited by engineering firm Müller-BBM, which conducted a safety survey of the facility. In its findings, which Bild reports were recently submitted to the State Environment Agency, reportedly identified more than 40 sources of danger, stemming from issues with waste storage, risk of battery fires, to two potentially lethal problems with chemical storage.



