Give Us 3 Reasons To Buy The Chevy Blazer EV OVER The VW ID.4. They Look Almost IDENTICAL And Now The VW Is MADE IN THE USA And The GM Product Is Made In MEXICO.

Agent001 submitted on 7/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:47 PM

Views : 606 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Today VW announced they are building the ID.4 in Chattanooga, Tn. Good for the USA and for jobs!

But when I read that it got me thinking...

Both the VW ID.4 and the Chevy Blazer EV look QUITE similar and by the the time the Blazer is shipping the ID.4 will probably get an exterior refresh.






But the VW is here and available NOW and if you buy one going forward you're buying something made in the USA whereas you'll have to wait until almost 2024 to get the Chevy and the product is made in MEXICO.

So here are our questions:

1. Give us 3 reasons why someone should buy the Blazer OVER the ID.4.
2. Will making the Blazer in Mexico be a turnoff for buyers seeing Tesla and the VW are USA made?
3. WHAT does the Blazer bring NEW to the game of EV's over the competition?

Discuss...



Give Us 3 Reasons To Buy The Chevy Blazer EV OVER The VW ID.4. They Look Almost IDENTICAL And Now The VW Is MADE IN THE USA And The GM Product Is Made In MEXICO.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)