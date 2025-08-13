Give Us Three Reasons Why The Lexus TX Deserves To Have A Price Premium Over A Kia Telluride Or Palisade?

In the three-row SUV arena, the 2025 Lexus TX positions itself as a luxury upgrade, but when stacked against the value-driven Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, the numbers and on-road experience raise questions. Starting at around $56,000, the TX commands a $18,000+ premium over its rivals (Telluride from $37,885, Palisade from $37,200). Based on key specs and real-world driving impressions from reviews, it's tough to see where that extra cost delivers proportional gains in performance, efficiency, or usability.



All models offer solid power, but the Lexus's base engine lags slightly in horsepower, though hybrids boost it.



Real-world driving shows the Telluride and Palisade feel peppy and responsive, with smooth eight-speed autos matching the Lexus's refinement. The TX's hybrids shine in acceleration, but base models don't outpace rivals significantly.



The Lexus edges out in efficiency with hybrids, but non-hybrids are comparable.



In mixed driving, all hover around 20-25 mpg; the Palisade's slight AWD edge and real-world tests show minimal differences, not justifying the premium.



The TX is longer, but cargo and seating are similar.



Road tests highlight comfortable third rows across the board, with the Telluride/Palisade offering easier access and comparable ride quality—quiet, composed handling without the Lexus's adaptive suspension feeling transformative.



Features like premium audio and safety tech are upscale in top Telluride/Palisade trims, rivaling the TX's luxury touches. Overall, stats and drives suggest the premium buys brand prestige, not superior capability.



That said, give us your three reasons why the Lexus TX deserves ANY price premium at all over the Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade? Share below—what makes it worth the splurge?



