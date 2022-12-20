Global Condemnation Makes US Treasury Rethink Sourcing Of EV Battery Rules

With a revamped $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit taking effect Jan. 1, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will delay until March its release of proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries. The announcement means some electric vehicles that will not meet the new requirements may have a brief window of eligibility in 2023 before the battery rules take effect. The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) imposes complex restrictions on tax credits based on sourcing of battery components and critical minerals. Signed by President Joe Biden in August, the law limits EV tax credits to vehicles assembled in North America and was partly aimed at weaning the United States off batteries from China, which now make up 70% of global supply.



