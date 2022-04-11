Global Recession Means Doubled Profits For Bentley

2022 is set to be Bentley's best year ever as the firm looks to break its profits record once again. The third quarter of 2022 saw the luxury brand’s profits double to £497 million for the year-to-date, an increase of 109 per cent compared with the same nine-month period last year.

Bentley’s previous-record breaking £326.41 million profit was set in 2021.



The brand has revealed that while year-to-date sales are up only three per-cent, revenue increased from £1.687 billion in 2021 to £2.155 billion, a 28 per cent growth rate. Expectedly, revenue per car is up, from £156,000 in 2021 to £190,000 in 2022.