Go Drifting With Tom Cruise In Latest Mission Impossible Trailer

Hot car summer continues in the box offices, as the next installment in the Mission: Impossible series is set to premier on July 12. In a new teaser for the film, its star and its director cover some of the automotive stunts that took place on the streets of Rome during its filming.

In the video, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” writer and director, Christopher McQuarrie, reveals that for one of the film’s automotive set pieces, Tom Cruise‘s character, Ethan Hunt is handcuffed to co-star Hayley Atwell’s character, Grace.