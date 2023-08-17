Go Karting Could Become An Olympic Sport In 2028

Motorsports are enjoying a moment in the sun, as interest in automobile racing is buoyed by the recent popularity of Formula One, among other series. Now, the sport might get another boost, thanks to its possible inclusion as an Olympic event.
 
Motorsport has been included on a short-list of pursuits that could be added at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. It is not yet clear what specific discipline that will be, but one form is leading the pack as the most likely: electric karting.


