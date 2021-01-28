Going Green: GM To Discontinue All ICE Vehicles By 2035

General Motors hasn't wasted time in 2021 announcing its electrified plans for the future. From that odd new logo that looks like it was made with Microsoft Word Art to its release on Thursday claiming carbon-neutral ambitions for 2040, there's a lot going on with the United States' largest car company. Part of this carbon-neutral strategy includes exclusively manufacturing zero-emission light-duty vehicles by 2035, so that means its bread-and-butter models—trucks and SUVs—are bound for change. Above all, it's a big reversal seeing as GM previously stood with the Trump administration to fight California's proposed strengthening of emissions regulations.



Read Article