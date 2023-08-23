Going Through The Motions? Hyundai Recalls 38,000 Elantras For A Problem It Can't Replicate

Hyundai is recalling 37,997 Elantras hybrids over concerns that they might experience unintended acceleration. The issue affects three different model years from 2021 through 2023 and traces its roots back to a software issue. Despite a plethora of testing, Hyundai couldn’t replicate the issue itself but is issuing the recall regardless.

Hyundai says that it first heard reports of unintended acceleration in the affected Elantra population back in August of 2022. At the time, it opened a preliminary investigation and began monitoring the U.S. and Canadian markets. By May of 2023, it had found 24 unconfirmed reports of similar instances and it began to study a repurchased incident vehicle.