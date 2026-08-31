Going Too Far? Viral Social Media Posts Are Encouraging a De-Flock America Night On Halloween

Sketchy stuff often goes down on Halloween, but this year things could be particularly interesting. A call is bouncing around the internet focusing on the masked holiday as the perfect time for privacy advocates to disable or damage Flock Safety and other ALPR cameras. Perhaps the costumes, darkness, and crowds will provide cover. At the same time, the entire idea is a quick way to turn a protest into vandalism charges. It’s unclear who kicked off the idea, which will be a key detail shortly, but it does appear to be building support. Privacy advocates say that the cameras are a violation of the Fourth Amendment, as the photos they save can provide detailed information about an innocent person’s travel habits and location. In addition, there have been plenty of cases of misuse by police and known security vulnerabilities with the cameras.



JUST IN: Social media users are calling for Halloween to become “De-Flock America” night, targeting Flock surveillance cameras while people are out in masks. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 17, 2026







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