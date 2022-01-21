Going Where Others Have Failed A New Tesla Subscription Service Launches

A new startup called Autonomy launches in California as a Tesla subscription service with a fleet of 100 Model 3 vehicles, which it aims to grow to 10,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of the year.

The question is: Who is it for?

 

The concept of “subscribing” to a car instead of outright buying it or leasing it has gained traction in recent years.

Several automakers and third-party companies have started such services, which have the main advantage of being simpler and requiring less commitment than leases.



