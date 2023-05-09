Goldilocks Model? Ford Planning F-200 Truck Between Sissy F-150 And Toxic Masculine Super Duty

The Blue Oval has applied for the F-200 trademark. CarBuzz discovered the trademark applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This news comes shortly after Ford filed a trademark application for the "Lobo" name in the USA.

The application was filed in Class 12, which is for car names. This suggests a new model in the Ford F-Series, though it won't be the first time the F-200 nomenclature is used.

The names for the various Ford trucks stem from their original names, which were F1, F2, F3, and F4. This eventually evolved into F-150, F-250, F-350, and so on. It's related to each truck's hauling and towing ability, which suggests the F-200 will be launched as a more robust F-150 without treading into F-250 territory.