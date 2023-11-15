Goldman Sachs Acknowledges That Tesla Is An AI Leader

Tesla has received a reiterated “Neutral” rating and a 12-month price target of $235 per share from Goldman Sachs analysts. The update comes amidst the EV maker’s continued efforts to develop its AI and Full Self-Driving programs.



As per the Goldman analysts, Tesla’s $235 price target reflects the company’s future potential for growth in high-margin areas, especially with regards to its own fleet. The analysts suggested that Tesla may focus on gaining traction in other segments before potentially unlocking further value through initiatives like FSD licensing or perhaps offering its Dojo supercomputer as a service.









Read Article