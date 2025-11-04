Goldman Sachs Predicts Big US Market Decline As Buyers Shift To More Affordable Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:22 AM

Views : 348 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Trump administration’s automotive tariffs could have a devastating impact on sales and prices. While much of the initial focus has been on the latter, we’re getting a better idea of how much sales could tumble.
 
According to Reuters, Goldman Sachs lowered their annual U.S. automotive sales forecast from 16.25 million units to 15.40 million. This is a decline of 850,000 vehicles and the company predicted an even worse time in 2026. That forecast was cut 1.1 million units to 15.25 million, which is below the number they expect this year.


Read Article


Goldman Sachs Predicts Big US Market Decline As Buyers Shift To More Affordable Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)