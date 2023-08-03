Good Idea? EU Proposes Digital Licenses To Better Track Drivers

The European Commission has presented an assortment of driving focused proposals including one that would see the introduction of a digital license.

That would be a big change, but the Commission says it would “simplify the recognition of driving licenses between member states” as well as make it “much easier to replace, renew or exchange a driving license.”

While digital licenses sound pretty straightforward, bringing them to fruition is easier said than done. In particular, there needs to be agreement on specifications regarding interoperability and security as well as verification features.