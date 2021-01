Suffice to say, if you're someone who can buy a two-seater sports car that can barely carry a month's worth of groceries, you're most likely rich by any standard (and you probably have another vehicle as your grocery-getter).

But Chevy Corvette C8 buyers are even wealthier than those who bought its predecessor, the C7. That's according to Steve Hill, General Motors' North America Vice President, who mentioned the comparison during a media engagement, GM Authority reports.