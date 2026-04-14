Google Brings Gemini AI To Android Auto And It Is Ridiculously Bad

People have been drooling after Gemini on Android Auto ever since Google started the rollout in late 2025. However, it looks like there's no real reason to be this excited about Gemini based on the experiences shared by users who received the upgrade.

Someone on reddit has the best example. Gemini is already available in his car on Android Auto, but the new assistant, which replaces Google Assistant for everything from voice commands to navigation and other information, is ridiculously inaccurate.