Google Maps Now Offering Eco Routes To Save The Planet

As any unfit person forced to walk somewhere will tell you, the fastest way is rarely the most efficient. And neither, it seems, is the shortest. It’s not just a matter of how hard you exert yourself; if you have to walk a mile straight up the side of a mountain, it’s generally going to take more energy than a five-mile walk around the base. So it goes with cars – the route you choose can have just as much of an effect on your fuel/battery use as how you drive. And it’s exactly this that Google Maps is looking to address with an update that’s already in America and is coming to Yoorup early next year. According to Russell Dicker, senior product director at Google, “in addition to showing the fastest route, Google Maps will also display the one that's the most fuel-efficient – if it doesn’t happen to also be the fastest... you can see the relative fuel savings and ETA difference between the two routes and choose the one that works best for you".



Read Article