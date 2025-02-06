Google Maps Shows All German Highway As Closed During Rush Hour

German drivers who used Google Maps last week received a warning that made many believe that something horrible had happened. The application showed all German autobahns as closed, telling drivers to avoid the high-speed roads and use exclusively smaller alternatives.

The error occurred on Thursday, and for German drivers, it was the worst moment when Google Maps could go wrong.



Millions of drivers were on the road, as Thursday marked the beginning of a four-day break for the Ascension holiday. Unsurprisingly, most of these people were using a navigation app to find the best route to their destinations, and unsurprisingly, Google Maps was one of the top picks.