Google Maps Steers 5 Students Through The Jungle Rather Than Back Home

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:31 AM

Views : 576 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Many people consider Google Maps a life-saving application because it helps them find the route to a destination in an unfamiliar place, but five students from India hoped Google's software would literally be a life-saving tool. The five youths used their bikes to go to Saptasajya, a village in Dhenkanal that's also the home of a famous Hindu shrine.
 
They pedaled to the location, parked their bikes when they arrived at the destination and went inside to pray. One of the students wanted to walk to a nearby location, so the group made a little detour on their way back to their bikes.


Read Article


Google Maps Steers 5 Students Through The Jungle Rather Than Back Home

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)