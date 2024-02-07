Google Maps Steers 5 Students Through The Jungle Rather Than Back Home

Many people consider Google Maps a life-saving application because it helps them find the route to a destination in an unfamiliar place, but five students from India hoped Google's software would literally be a life-saving tool. The five youths used their bikes to go to Saptasajya, a village in Dhenkanal that's also the home of a famous Hindu shrine. They pedaled to the location, parked their bikes when they arrived at the destination and went inside to pray. One of the students wanted to walk to a nearby location, so the group made a little detour on their way back to their bikes.



Read Article