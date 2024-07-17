Google Maps Want To Give You Directions Based On Ads You Heard On The Radio

Google Maps is already the biggest name in the navigation space, but the search giant doesn't want to rest on its laurels and is already working on several innovative updates. Google Maps has made significant progress, especially in cars, where it benefits from deeper integration, such as when running on Android Automotive, as it can access vehicle data for more advanced capabilities.

The application can monitor the vehicle battery level and automatically search for compatible and available charging spots, suggest routes, and reconfigure a journey to ensure the range to arrive at the destination safely.

One of Google's latest ideas is "content-aware navigation instructions," which includes new-generation features and an ugly side that many users are likely to hate.