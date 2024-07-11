Google Patents System To Take Control From Drivers It Deems As Unsafe

Modern cars are already packed with technology that monitors your driving. Driver-assist systems keep track of speed, acceleration, braking, turning, and a plethora of other data points to offer assistance. What ultimately happens to all that data? That's a controversial subject that we won't delve into right now. Let's just say recent events involving Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and General Motors show it doesn't just dissolve into thin air. Now, it appears Google wants in on that data. The tech giant recently published a patent application through Waymo for software that would monitor driver-assist features and associated equipment. The information gleaned from the systems would then be processed and evaluated to determine if you're a bad driver. That's a very basic summary of the 25-page patent application, which emphasizes identifying "aberrant" behavior. That's not the most interesting (and possibly disturbing) aspect of this proposed system.



