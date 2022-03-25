Google Search Interest For Electric Vehicles Smashes Record. But Will It Translate To SALES?

Don't you love when companies throw out the crazy stats like "Our Super Bowl commercial got over 100k views on Youtube!"



Or "We got a record number of hits on our website!"



Well, here's Google trotting out the search stats for EV's saying they set a record.



That's all well and good but guys, the only thing that matters is if it translates into real sales.



For example, did you know that under the Obama gas crisis LESS people bought cars like the Prius?



It made NO sense.



Gas prices were going through the roof yet Prius sales were DECREASING!



So who is to say all this searching will translate into real sales and people's desire to want to own one.



What is your guess? Will the through the roof gas prices change people's love of ice for good or is this only a BLIP on the radar?







Search interest in #ElectricCars reached a record high in the US this month.



How has search interest in the topic changed over the years with #gasprices? pic.twitter.com/2LerzR8tAX — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) March 23, 2022



