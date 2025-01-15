Google To Kick Off Car Ready Mobile Apps For Android Devices

It's happening: announced at the 2024 edition of the Google I/O developer event, the "Car ready mobile apps" program will finally kick off next month, paving the way for an app revolution on Android Automotive and Android Auto.
 
Before I delve into more details, let me highlight one important piece of information. The program concerns both Android Automotive and Android Auto, but Google's initial phrase includes only the embedded operating system. Android Auto will join the program at a later time, and Google hasn't shared more specifics.
 
Once this happens, Android Auto will also get an infusion of apps from categories like video, games, and browsers.


