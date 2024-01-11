Google's Waymo Robotaxi Unit Valued At $45 Billion

Alphabet’s self-driving robotaxi unit, Waymo, was reportedly valued at over $45 billion following its latest round of financing. The initial report about Waymo’s alleged updated valuation was posted by Bloomberg News, which cited people reportedly familiar with the matter.

In a previous blog post, Waymo announced that it closed an oversubscribed investment round of $5.6 billion at an undisclosed value. The funding round was led by Alphabet, with continued participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, Perry Creek, Silver Lake, Tiger Global, and T. Rowe Price.

The investment is expected to help the company welcome more riders to Waymo One, a ride-hailing service currently operating in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, and in Austin and Atlanta through a partnership with Uber. Waymo has noted that its robotaxi services are now delivering over 100,000 paid trips per week.