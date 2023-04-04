Gordon Murray Automotive Drops Top on T33 Spider Supercar with 609bhp V12 Engine!

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has made an announcement that a convertible variant of the T33 supercar will be manufactured and the revelation will be made today. The T33 Spider will feature the same 609bhp 3.9-liter V12 engine found in the coupé version, which is a modified form of the Cosworth-engineered power unit utilized in the T50 hypercar. Only 100 models of the T33 Spider will be created, with a price tag of £1.8 million. An official concept drawing of the Gordon Murray T33 Spider has been released.







