Gordon Murray Automotive Drops Top on T33 Spider Supercar with 609bhp V12 Engine!

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has made an announcement that a convertible variant of the T33 supercar will be manufactured and the revelation will be made today. The T33 Spider will feature the same 609bhp 3.9-liter V12 engine found in the coupé version, which is a modified form of the Cosworth-engineered power unit utilized in the T50 hypercar. Only 100 models of the T33 Spider will be created, with a price tag of £1.8 million. An official concept drawing of the Gordon Murray T33 Spider has been released.









This is the Gordon Murray T33 Spider ?? The drop-top supercar retains the coupe's 609bhp 3.9-litre V12 engine and just 100 units will be produced. Price? Just £1.8 million... https://t.co/8muFV4YbCY pic.twitter.com/74eeutoprP — Autocar (@autocar) April 4, 2023



