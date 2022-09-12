Got A Few Hundred Grand To Buy A Turbo Porsche For Christmas? GOOD LUCK! Check Out What THIS ONE Sold For!

Agent001 submitted on 12/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:01:06 PM

Views : 350 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

They are great cars but honestly are they THAT good?

Discuss...





Got A Few Hundred Grand To Buy A Turbo Porsche For Christmas? GOOD LUCK! Check Out What THIS ONE Sold For!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)