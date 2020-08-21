Got GT-R Taste, But Only The Budget For A Kei Car? We Got The Setup for You

You know the Daihatsu Copen, don't you? How could you not? After all, it's the legendary two-door kei convertible known for absolutely decimating Japan's mountain roads, shaming even the most razor-sharp exotics, and being the dream ride of any true JDM fan.

Aside from the fact that little of the proceeding is strictly true, the Copen is definitely an adorably awesome two-seat, two-door roadster that does in fact count as a kei car. But if you have a jones to see this teeny-tiny roadster turned into an R35 GT-R, there's only one place to go: Liberty Walk.




