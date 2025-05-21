Gourmet Restaurant Chain Waffle House Wants To Be Your Late Night Charging Destination

 Waffle House is about to become a go-to DC fast charging spot for EV drivers, thanks to a new partnership with bp pulse.


The EV charging arm of British oil giant bp just announced a “strategic relationship” with the American diner chain to bring DC fast charging to a network of Waffle House locations across the South and Southeast, including Texas, Georgia, and Florida.

Each site will get six DC fast charging bays with 400kW chargers featuring both CCS and NACS connectors. The first stations are expected to go live in 2026.


