Goverments Consider Regulating The Size Of SUVs In The EU

The global SUVs craze shows no signs of abating, steadily growing in popularity. But these hulking chariots aren’t content with mere market dominance; they’re also ballooning in size. While this might not raise an eyebrow in North America, land of the supersized burgers and McMansions, it sparks a different conversation in other parts of the world.



In densely packed European cities, where streets run ribbon-thin and parking is a Tetris puzzle, SUVs’ growing size is causing friction and problems. A recent study has unveiled an interesting tidbit: on average, new passenger vehicles in Europe increase in width by 0.4 inches (1 cm) every two years, encroaching on space that could be utilized by other road users.





Read Article