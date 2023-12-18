Government Tells Employees To Forgo Efficiency And Use EVs When Driving On Federal Time

The Biden Administration wants to lead by example so they’ve released new travel guidelines for employees of the federal government. It calls for them to use “sustainable transportation for official and local travel, both domestically and internationally.”



This is a significant development as the government is America’s largest employer and spends around $2.8 (£2.2 / €2.6) billion on business travel annually. The White House went on to say that in 2022, government employees took more than 2.8 million flights and rented 2.3 million vehicles.





