Governments Consider Regulating The Size Of SUVs

The global SUVs craze shows no signs of abating, steadily growing in popularity. But these hulking chariots aren’t content with mere market dominance; they’re also ballooning in size. While this might not raise an eyebrow in North America, land of the supersized burgers and McMansions, it sparks a different conversation in other parts of the world.

In densely packed European cities, where streets run ribbon-thin and parking is a Tetris puzzle, SUVs’ growing size is causing friction and problems. A recent study has unveiled an interesting tidbit: on average, new passenger vehicles in Europe increase in width by 0.4 inches (1 cm) every two years, encroaching on space that could be utilized by other road users.


