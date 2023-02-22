Governor Newsom and Elon Musk Open New SpaceX HQ!

Today Governor of California Gavin Newsom and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, spoke at the opening ceremony of a new engineering headquarters in California. The facility, located in the Silicon Valley, will be the new home for SpaceX's engineering team.



During his remarks, Governor Newsom spoke about the importance of innovation and technological advancement in California, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting and investing in cutting-edge industries such as aerospace and engineering. He also commended SpaceX for its recent achievements, including successful launches and its ambitious plans for space exploration.



Elon Musk, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the support of the state of California and its leaders, and highlighted the importance of the new engineering headquarters in advancing SpaceX's goals. He spoke about the company's plans for developing new rocket technology and ultimately enabling human exploration and colonization of Mars.



The opening of this new engineering headquarters is an exciting development for both SpaceX and the state of California. The facility will house some of the brightest minds in aerospace engineering and will no doubt lead to many exciting new discoveries and innovations in the years to come. It is also a testament to California's commitment to promoting innovation and leading the way in cutting-edge industries.





