Governor Ron DeSantis Motorcade Involved In Four Car Crash

2024 presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis has been involved in a car crash in Tennessee while traveling to a fundraiser, his campaign confirmed to DailyMail.com.

'This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,' DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin told DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

'He and his team are uninjured,' continued Griffin. 'We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.'

A Chattanooga Police spokesperson confirmed that a DeSantis staff member suffered minor injuries after four cars in the motorcade escorting the governor collided following a traffic slow down. The governor and his team continued on to their campaign fundraiser after the crash that occurred on the I-75 South near the 2.8 mile marker.