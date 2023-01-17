Grand Tour Host Jeremy Clakson Axed From Series

Jeremy Clarkson's recent comments regarding Meghan Markle have apparently cost him his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. While unconfirmed at the time of writing, sources claim that the streaming giant will not continue to work with the 62-year-old TV personality after the conclusion of the current seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm.



In other words, it would mean that Clarkson would still appear in The Grand Tour and on Clarkson's Farm in 2023, but viewers will not see Jezza in any other productions made by the streaming giant past that point. The decision is linked to Clarkson's hateful column that he published in The Sun back in December 2022. However, we do not have an official confirmation from either of the involved parties.



Read Article