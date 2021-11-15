Great Wall Euler Launches The Ballet Cat EV - Something About It Looks Familiar, Can You Clue Is In?

Speaking of Euler, it is a brand of Great Wall dedicated to pure electric vehicles. The small wild cat, which has just been listed recently, has won unanimous praise from consumers for its high appearance.

At the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show, Great Wall Euler once again launched a new car with a girly heart-Ballet Cat. Like a good cat, the new car is also defined as a compact pure electric car. Its appearance draws on the retro style of the Beetle. The female "shit shovelers" who like it should be prepared. Not much nonsense, let's look at the real car directly.