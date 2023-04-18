Great Wall Motors Displays A 6 Wheel Cyberpickup - Is It More Desirable Than Those In The US?

Great Wall Motors tried to steal some of the Tesla Cybertruck‘s glory with the “CyberP!ckup” that debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show. This six-wheel-drive pickup is the Chinese take on a conquering all-terrain vehicle with an electrified powertrain, and is reportedly heading to production. The model is built by the GWM’s Co-Creation division in collaboration with Chaojing Motors, and it’s based on the Shanhai Cannon pickup truck. The most obvious modification is the addition of a third axle, featuring a total of six 18-inch wheels shod in 33-inch Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tires and a heavy-duty suspension with nitrogen shock absorbers. According to the automaker, this is China’s first 6×6 model, making it a belated answer to the army of modified six-wheelers coming from the US.



