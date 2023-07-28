Greece To Give Google Control Over Traffic Lights In Athens

If you’ve ever spent any time driving in Athens, Greece, during rush hour, you know how challenging it is to reach your destination on time due to severe traffic congestion on the main roads. However, Google is stepping in to assist by offering to regulate the traffic lights in the Greek capital. As per the recent announcement from the Greek authorities, the region of Attica is collaborating with Google on an ambitious project. CNN Greece reports that the regional governor, George Patoulis, will soon finalize the agreement. Under this initiative, Google will utilize data from cellular networks and satellites to monitor real-time traffic conditions and adjust the traffic lights accordingly. This innovative approach aims to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow in the region.



