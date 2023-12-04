Greek Researcher Wants The US To Recall Every Tesla Made After 2013

The ability of some Tesla vehicles to shift from the forward to reverse gear (or vice versa) without the application of the brake pedal is facing increased scrutiny from federal regulators following the submission of a defect petition by a Greek researcher.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is looking into a defect petition that seeks to compel Tesla to make modifications to every vehicle it has sold since 2013. It would see an interlock system that requires the brake pedal to be pressed by the driver in order to shift from Drive to Reverse applied to the vehicles.