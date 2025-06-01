Green Takes A Back Seat To Union Demands - Tesla Has Over 100 Swedish Supercharger Stations Unpowered Due To Strike

Tesla drivers and others with electric vehicles (EVs) have had to wait in line to access the company’s Supercharger stations in Sweden during holiday travel in recent weeks, as ongoing sympathy strikes against the company have blocked more than 100 new stalls from getting energized during the winter season.

Sweden’s largest auto and metalworkers union, IF Metall, has been lodging strike efforts against Tesla for over a year now, and ongoing sympathy strikes with the country’s electric utility operators have managed to prevent the company from bringing new Supercharger stalls online.