Greenpeace Calls Out Japanese Three For Trailing Everyone In Decarbonization Efforts

Toyota, which repeatedly declared that electric vehicles are not yet ready, is the last of the top 10 carmakers in sales volume in the Greenpeace ranking. Toyota kept the same position as the previous year. According to the Greenpeace study cited by Reuters, zero-emission vehicles made up less than 1% of Toyota’s sales. At the same time, supply chain decarbonization has seen only slow progress.



Toyota has long been seen as a pioneer of decarbonization, thanks to its Prius hybrid launched in 1997. For many years, people bought Priuses to show their support for the environmental cause. But the tables are turning, and Toyota is now frequently criticized by environmentalists and green investors alike for resisting the battery-electric vehicles trend. The production of its only EV, the bZ4X, is now halted indefinitely because Toyota could not find a way to prevent its wheels from falling off.



