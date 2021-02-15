Greenpeace Claims VW Sold Cars To Itself To Avoid Massive EU Emissions Fines

Agent009 submitted on 2/15/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:08 AM

Views : 520 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After accusing Volkswagen of not making enough efforts to sell electric cars, Greenpeace has a new claim against the automaker. According to the environmental NGO, the company would have lowered its emission fine in 2020 by €140 million by selling EVs to dealerships and even to itself, which is quite a paradox. Did Volkswagen want to sell EVs, or didn’t it?

Greenpeace said it found 65,000 sales of electric and electrified cars (plug-in hybrids) to Volkswagen dealers and also that the own company bought some of these vehicles, which would artificially inflate sales numbers and avoid a heftier punishment for not meeting the emission goals it had for 2020.



Read Article


Greenpeace Claims VW Sold Cars To Itself To Avoid Massive EU Emissions Fines

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)