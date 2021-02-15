Greenpeace Claims VW Sold Cars To Itself To Avoid Massive EU Emissions Fines

After accusing Volkswagen of not making enough efforts to sell electric cars, Greenpeace has a new claim against the automaker. According to the environmental NGO, the company would have lowered its emission fine in 2020 by €140 million by selling EVs to dealerships and even to itself, which is quite a paradox. Did Volkswagen want to sell EVs, or didn’t it? Greenpeace said it found 65,000 sales of electric and electrified cars (plug-in hybrids) to Volkswagen dealers and also that the own company bought some of these vehicles, which would artificially inflate sales numbers and avoid a heftier punishment for not meeting the emission goals it had for 2020.



Read Article