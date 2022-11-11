Greenpeace Claims We Are Selling Too Many Vehicles And Need To Stop NOW

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius. With millions of vehicles made, bought, sold, and owned around the world, both legislators and automakers have made a huge push to get gas-powered vehicles off the road. Most automakers plan to have partial or full electric vehicle lineups by 2030; some states and countries plan to ban the sale of new gas vehicles by 2035. But if the Greenpeace report is any indication, those phaseouts should have started sooner. There are essentially too many vehicles being sold and driven to meet current climate goals:



Read Article