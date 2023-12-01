Greenpeace Legal Case Against Volkswagen For Rights Infringment Of Future Generations Is Failing

It appears that Volkswagen will prevail in a case led by a Greenpeace activist demanding the German automaker increase its carbon emissions targets. According to, the three plaintiffs, led by environmental activist Clara Meyer and two Greenpeace Germany leaders, argued in court that VW's policies are violating their fundamental freedoms in regard to climate change. They want VW to quit building fossil fuel-emitting vehicles entirely by 2030 and to further reduce carbon emissions by at least 65% from 2018 levels by that time.

Meyer and Greenpeace first took VW to court in November 2021 over these demands but now the Braunschweig district court is questioning a previous court's 2020 ruling. It stated that the country was violating the fundamental rights of future generations by not protecting them from climate change.