Greenpeace Study Place Asian Automakers At The Bottom Of the List For Decarbonization

Suzuki had been slammed for its pitiful efforts to reduce vehicle emissions in a new study by Greenpeace that’s tough reading for executives at all of the big Japanese automakers.



The annual Greenpeace East Asia investigation ranks the world’s car brands according to their progress in phasing out combustion engines and decarbonizing supply chains, and this year’s study ranked Suzuki dead last in large part thanks to the complete absence of electric vehicles in its lineup. The automaker does sell mild-hybrid and PHEV cars, but no pure EVs, leading to it earning just 3.2 points out of a possible 100.



“Suzuki’s decarbonisation and electrification performance is almost nonexistent in a time when nearly all major carmakers are transitioning away from ICE vehicles,” Greenpeace said in this year’s report.









