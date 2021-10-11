Greenpeace Sues Volkswagen For Climate Change

Volkswagen has been sued in a German court by the heads of Greenpeace Germany and 20-year-old environmental activist Clara Mayer for not doing enough to combat climate change.

Greenpeace Germany and Mayer issued Volkswagen with a number of demands, including a stipulation to end production of internal combustion engines by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions by at least 65 per cent from 2018 levels by 2030. The German automaker swiftly rejected the demands, prompting the claimants to file the suit, Reuters reports.



