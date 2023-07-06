Group Challenges California's Zero Emission Truck Rule Claiming It Destroys The Supply Chain And Fuel Industry - Isn't That The Point?

A group of 19 Republican state attorneys general, oil industry, farming and truck driver groups said Tuesday they had filed legal challenges to the Biden administration decision approving California‘s plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks as the state pushes to cut pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency in March approved a pair of waivers under the Clean Air Act sought by California to set heavy-duty vehicle and engine emission standards.

The states led by Iowa filed a petition on Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia challenging the decisions. Similar challenges were filed by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the American Petroleum Institute, the Illinois Soybean Association, the National Association of Convenience Stores and Diamond Alternative Energy, a unit of Valero, and other groups.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March said the EPA waivers would allow the state to require half of all heavy-duty trucks sold in the state be electric by 2035.