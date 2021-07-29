Groups Lineup To Save The Planet By Strip Mining The World's Lithium Resources

Rio Tinto Group is building a lithium mine in Serbia, and the company is going to spend a whopping $2.4 billion on its development. Rio’s Jadar project marks the first big move into lithium by a mining major, according to Bloomberg. You might recall the company, due to its destructive mining practices in Australia. Rio Tinto is the world’s second biggest miner, behind only BHP, which partially explains the scope of the project and how much Rio is spending. For contrast, another company trying to mine lithium in Nevada planned to invest $400 million, or about $2 billion less than Rio. Jadar is a big project, set to produce almost 64,000 tons of lithium per year when it reaches full production capacity in 2029.



Read Article